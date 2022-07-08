Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly calls meeting Ranbir Kapoor a dream come true: 'I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM'

From giving Ranbir Kapoor a tight hug to giving him a few tips on fatherhood, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly lived her dream of being with the Brahmastra actor. She penned a heartfelt note to give a shout out to Ranbir and express her love for him.