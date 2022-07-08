Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly calls meeting Ranbir Kapoor a dream come true: 'I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM'

After gaining immense popularity on Anupamaa, recently got a chance to meet her favourite Bollywood star and she made the most out of it. From giving Ranbir a tight hug to giving him a few tips on fatherhood, Rupali lived her dream of being with the actor. She penned a heartfelt note to give a shout out to Ranbir and express her love for him. Also Read - Brahmastra: Was Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement a promotional strategy? Ranbir Kapoor answers

Sharing some memorable moments from her meeting with Ranbir, Rupali wrote, "I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ An actor Par Excellence ?? An extremely humble down to earth superstar? A talent unparalleled ❣️ My absolute favorite actor."

She also thanked producer Rajan Shahi, the channel for giving her the platform where her dream of meeting Ranbir came true. "Anupamaa ki wajah se dheere dheere karke ek ek sapna poora ho raha hai. Thank u for making me make my dreams come true. This is an experience I shall cherish for a lifetime ❤️ An entire episode with him and a reel too," she added.

In the video we can see Ranbir says to Anupamaa,"Uniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hun (To become the world's best dad, can you give me a few tips)?” Rupali then teaches him how to hold a baby in his arms with a prop doll and later Ranbir addresses the doll as his beti and says,"Ale le meri beti (My daughter)". This video soon became viral on the internet.

Rupali has been simultaneously managing shooting for TV serial Anupamaa and the prequel web series Anupama - Namaste America. She said it is a bit challenging for her to keep juggling between the shoots of two shows. "Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition," she had earlier said.