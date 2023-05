Anupamaa fame Nitesh Pandey's sudden death left many shell-shocked. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack and was declared dead. The entire TV industry is mourning over this death and has reached out to pay their last visit at his funeral. Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, too reached the last rites of the actor and was teary-eyed. While she tried to hide her tears, she got clicked by the paparazzi who were present there. Also Read - RIP Nitesh Pandey: Nakuul Mehta bids adieu to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star and friend; writes, 'I wish I did tell you...'

Watch the video of Rupali Ganguly hiding her tears as she attends Nitesh Pandey's funeral.

Rupali Ganguly stepped out of the car and made her way to pay her condolences to Nitesh's family. Indeed, it's heartbreaking to leave the actor at such a young age; he was a charmer in Anupamaa, and fans wanted to see more of him. But fate had other plans for Neeraj. While leaving, she came out crying, and the fans were extremely heartbroken to see this visual and recalled the good times of the actors during their show, Anupamaa. Nitesh Pandey, you will be dearly missed.

Nitesh Pandey has largely worked in TV shows and films, and one of his advertisements with Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai fame, Sahil, is right now going viral as fans are impressed with him in that endorsement, and he got recognition largely due to this. The entire TV industry mourned his untimely demise and expressed their grief, including Rupali Ganguly, who even made her presence known at the actor's funeral.