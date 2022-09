Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab the audience's attention with its simple storyline and plot. and 's family drama has been constantly in the news for all reasons. The show refuses to leave the top position on the TRP charts and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making Anupamaa interesting for their viewers. A few weeks back, Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar in Anupamaa had to bid adieu to the show due to his commitments. Apart from Paras, Alma Hussein who played the character of Sara has exited the drama series. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: One more blow to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Paras Kalnawat on leaving Anupamaa for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more

Well, the current storyline of Anupamaa is based on Anuj's health, Toshu's extramarital affair, and much more. The viewers had witnessed that Alma has been getting less screen time as compared to others. They wanted to see more of her. Reportedly, everyone knew that Alma has decided to make an exit from the show. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Alma spoke her heart out about her bond with Paras. She said that it was wonderful to work with him and he is a gem of a person. She even revealed that Paras was her first friend that she made on the set and the two are still in touch. Alma even said that Paras keeps her updated about his dance rehearsals in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Moreover, Alma even said that she has not taken any break from work and is looking for different things.