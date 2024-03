Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention. The show began in 2020 and is always on the top of the TRP charts. It has a huge fan following and the actors have always been appreciated for their good work that made Anupamaa the number one show. Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others. Alpana Buch is seen as Leela Shah aka Baa. She has been amazing and many of Baa's dialogues have been quite famous. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: THIS person to stop Anuj from leaving New York and Anu behind?

Alpana has now opened up about Anupamaa taking a five year leap in the show. She spoke to India Forums and said that this leap opened new avenues for the story to explore new topics. She said that they are getting amazing response from the audience for the leap. Also Read - Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aadhya from Anupamaa: TV characters that turned negative and helped TRPs grow

Alpana Buch reveals why Anupamaa is loved

She further spoke about Anupamaa connecting well with people from all ages. She shared that the show touches all the different facets of society and addresses problems of all ages, genders, and relations without being biased, and that's why the serial is accepted and appreciated by all.

She reveal that her favourite scene from Anupamaa would be when Leela gets to know about Vanraj's extra-martial affair with Kavya. That scene is her favourite because she got an opportunity to play a worried, angry mother, a non-biased mother-in-law, and obviously a rebellious woman together.

Alpana Buch calls the TV show her source of happiness

Alpana said that she spends a lot of time on sets. She shared, "The team there is my extended family, and it is like my second home, so I always have that craving to be on the set and meet my lovely colleagues. Anupamaa is not just a serial for me, it's a source of happiness, and this happiness is the source of my daily motivation.”