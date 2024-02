Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is making headlines for her tiff with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, there are calls that both the actors are extremely uncomfortable working with each other and the producer is reportedly having a tough time. But there is no official statement on the same and this is considered as a speculation till now. And amid the rumours being rife that Rupali Ganguly is unhappy working with Gaurav Khanna, there are high chances that the makers will have to end MAan, and they already have made a new entry in the show with Yashdeep played by Vaquar Shaikh. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vs Anupamaa: Shakti Arora on losing the top spot, 'We will take the crown back soon' [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and more actors who got uncomfortable working with each other

It’s so apparent that both #RupaliGanguly and #GauravKhanna are so uncomfortable shooting together!! Boss Camera Kabhi Jhoot Nahin Bol Sakta!! Abb Isse Zayad Bola Toh Gossip Waala Scene Hoga!! Best Keep Quite!! #Anupama Mata Ki Jai Ho!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) February 11, 2024

They are professionals. There N no of rumours abt this show earlier too. Sudhanshu, Rupali, paras Rupali. So this is new @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna can U guys shut up there mouth once? — Lalitha (@Lalitha45665225) February 11, 2024

Watch the BTS of Yashdeep and Anupamaa’s newfound friendship shared by Vaquar Shaikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaquar Shaikh (@imvaquarshaikh)

Trending Now

Amid the speculation of Yashdeep’s character getting more space in the show, the actor dropped a BTS that shows his chemistry with Anu, and the fans are loving to see his bonding and are calling them a better looking couple.

Yashdeep and Anupamaa’s hashtags too have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and it’s AnuDeep and we wonder if this will become more popular than MAan. For now, in the current track, Anuj is turned into an obsessed lover of Anu, he wants her back in life and tells Shruti that he cannot fall in love with anyone else but only Anu and this leaves her heartbroken. But will she become a Cupid between Anuj and Anupamaa?