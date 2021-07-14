Anupamaa: Anagha Bhosale REVEALS the changes one can expect after Samar-Nandini's wedding – HUGE SURPRISES in store

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show. The show is ruling the TRP charts and is currently focused on Anupamaa's new life post divorce. Kavya and Vanraj stay in the same house as Anupamaa and we see a lot of drama created by Kavya. Recently, on Samar's birthday, Anupamaa made Baa accept Samar and Nandini's relationship. Now, finally, we will see Samar and Nandini getting married. Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale aka Samar and Nandini's love story is adored by all. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini spoke about the future of Samar-Nandini's relationship. Anagha Bhosale shared that the focus of the show right now is on motherhood on how a mother does everything for her child. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar REVEALS if he is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey in Rupali Ganguly's show – read deets

She also revealed that in #Sanan's case, things are different as Nandini cannot become a mother. She explained that this could bring a lot of twists post marriage and become a point of issue, though she has such a good relationship with her on-screen mother-in-law. She further said that the audiences will get to see Samar and Nandini's engagement and marriage happening and post how things become a bit awkward as relations are going to change, as her own Masi will be her mother–in–law. Anagha Bhosale went on to reveal that things will change and the audience will get to see many twists in Samar and Nandini's wedding.

Recently, there has been immense talk about the new male character of Anupamaa. Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, a source had informed about the entry of the new character. The source told us, "Yes, a new male character is surely coming. However, no one wants to haste things. The writing team is now working on the track ahead in the month of August. The entry might happen in the last week of July or in August first week. The production house was rather annoyed on seeing names like Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti being floated around. No one thought of Arshad Warsi, and Barun looks much younger to Rupali. The production house wants a powerhouse actor who can match Rupali's acting skills. In all probability, it will be someone Rajan Shahi has worked with before."