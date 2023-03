Anupamaa fans are in for some turmoil. We will see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) world turns upside down as Anu is kidnapped. We see that Maya (Chhavi Pandey) leaves the home taking the little girl. In last night's episode we saw that Anupama and Anuj decide to go back home along with Anu as they have spent the whole day together. They spend doing many fun things together which made Anupama's birthday special. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya leaves a SHOCKING note for Anuj-Anu as she takes Chhoti; Baa's prediction comes true

Ankush (Rohit Bakshi), Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) surprise them with a small party and ask Anupamaa to cut the cake with them to end the day. Anupama enjoys the last bit of her birthday with her family while Maya (Chhavi Pandey ) remains silent making both Anuj and Anupama nervous inside. Maya coming to Anu with a smiling face and kissing her on the forehead in front of Anupama. Maya reveals the truth that she will exit the next morning as she failed to get her flight tickets. Anupama and Anuj agree to the same unwillingly. Maya slyly smiles as she has a different plan than whatever she told everyone and will execute them without fail.

The next morning, Anupamaa gets up and comes to Anu's room to wake her up but gets the shock of her life after entering that room. Anupama screams loudly which makes Anuj run into the room. She points towards the wall and tells Anuj that Maya took Anu with her and they will never meet their daughter. Anuj spots the goodbye note stuck on the wall with selfie of Maaya. Both Anupamaa and he fall to their feet realizing that their baby girl is gone.

In the coming days, we will see that Maya's husband helps them find Anu. With Maya flying to London, let us see if the team heads to the city to find the little one.