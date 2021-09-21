Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna get goofy on Bachpan Ka Pyaar and make us root for MaAn

's Anupamaa has been dominating the TRP charts right from its inception. While fans have appreciated the performances of , and and other supporting cast, the entry of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia has made the show more interesting and the camaraderie between him and Anupamaa is currently the major highlight of the show. While we expect a lot of cute moments between the duo in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Rupali shared a goofy video of her with Gaurav, where the duo shows their camaraderie with a twist of Bachpan Ka Pyar. Posting the clip, Rupali wrote, “Like as I said today is #MaAn day! So here’s our first reel together! What do you feel?” Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj and Kavya fight over Anuj Kapadia; latter vows to not let Anupamaa face troubles alone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

In the clip, we see Rupali and Gaurav in wedding outfits, which clearly indicates that the marriage track of Anupamaa and Anuj will be shown in the upcoming episodes of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa CHALLENGES Vanraj to stop her from working with Anuj Kapadia; 'ab meri udaan dekhiyega'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The chemistry between Gaurav and Rupali has been garnering praises from fans since the former's entry in the show. In fact, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha said she adores the equation of the duo. She also confessed on being a huge fan of Rupali and that her character of Anupamaa reminds her of from English Vinglish. Akanksha also said that she was extremely proud of Gaurav getting such an important part in such a popular show. "I'm super proud of him. He is looking very good. I'm loving the style quotient and positive energy that he brings with his performance in the show," the wifey said being all praise for her man. Also Read - Anupamaa: 7 reasons why fans are going ga-ga over Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna in Rupali Ganguly's show

So, are you excited for the upcoming episode of Anupamaa? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.