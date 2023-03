Anupamaa has been keeping viewers glued on TV screens with a lot of drama. The show will see some good moments for all MaAn lovers. After spending time away from some another, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) will do create some special time for each other. We will see them romance on Baahon Ke Darmiyaan song from Khamoshi movie. Seeing this, Maya (Chhavi Pandey) will be miffed beyond words. As we know, Anuj and Choti Anu were neglected for many days as Anupamaa was busy with Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) who is recovering from a paralytic attack. Also Read - Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai: Nidhi Shah OPENS UP on working with Mohsin Khan; thanks Anupamaa makers for THIS reason

Anupamaa and Anuj will have to face more challenges. Maya will confess to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) that she is madly in love with Anuj and cannot control her feelings. Kavya will reveal everything to Anupamaa. She will remember how she suffered pain when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) went for Mukku in between. She does not want Anupamaa to suffer. This will create new problems for Anupamaa.

In the coming days, Sampat, the ex of Maya and Anupamaa will join hands to expose her. We will find out the real father of Anuj. But the matter won't be easy for anyone. Fans can expect a lot of drama in the coming days!