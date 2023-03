Anupamaa began with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) coming with little Anu (Asmi Deo) for one last time to meet Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama. She says it is her final decision that she is taking Anu with her forever. Anuj tries to convince Maaya, but she denies all his conditions and she is sure of her decision. Maaya is quoted as saying that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) treats Anu as a second priority because her children from first marriage are her first priority. Anuj remembers all his clashes with Anupamaa over Shah House and her children. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie: Top TV shows that revolved around Pati, Patni Aur Woh plots to boost TRP

Anupamaa wants Anuj to deny this in front of Maaya. She says she adores Anu more than her children. But Anuj stares at Anupamaa blankly as he agrees with Maaya's words. Maaya puts in Anuj's mind that Anupamaa will never love Anu as much as she loves her children, so it's better for Anu to go forever. All of them kiss Anu, meet her one by one, and say goodbye to little Anu.

Anupamaa feeds her little princess with her own hands and cuts the cake together. She has baked a cake for Anu. Anupamaa understands what Anuj thinks and is totally devastated inside. Maaya and Anuj question her because of their blood relations. What will Anupama do? Will Anupamaa handle this situation as defty as she has done before?

In the upcoming episode, we can see what Anupamaa does to get her little Anu back.