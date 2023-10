Anupamaa fans are in for some tough days. We will see the death of Samar (Sagar Parekh), who is the most beloved child of Anupamaa. This will leave Dimpy a widow. This incident will cause huge turmoil in the life of Anupamaa. It seems Samar will die trying to save Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) from a gunshot. The real killer of Samar will be Sonu, but Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will blame Anuj for the same. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will be completely distraught. It looks like Anupamaa and Anuj will finally separate. A new promo has come out and fans look upset. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists this week

Just some months back, we saw how Anupamaa and Anuj got back after the whole drama around Choti Anu and her biological mother. Then, fans had a stressful time with the domestic issues of Pakhi and Adhik. This time, they feel fans will go away if they decide to separate MaAn. Take a look at some of the reactions...

It's not fair yaar har time Anuj ko q zelna padta hai — ?c͟r͟a͟z͟y͟g͟i͟r͟l͟? (@realmesweety) October 1, 2023

Noone gonna accept this separation better end it nicely in one week — Ani? (@PuneetA72940345) October 1, 2023

Yeh kya hai.....we want strong n together #MaAn....Anu in grief n Anuj trying to make her fine n supporting her,we wnt to see tht not this separation n all..... — Ani? (@PuneetA72940345) October 1, 2023

26 years of abuse, harassment, being cheated on, being kicked out of her home, disrespected, insulted, sexually coerced, forced pregnancy, emotional assault, and yet she was better off with Vanraj? Wow. Here I thought that I was an #Anupamaa hater. there’s worse out there https://t.co/ESFLgw4znZ — halwa cake (@wohwalaladkaa) October 1, 2023

Before reaching to any conclusion, i would first like to watch the epi of Samar's death that how would #AnujKapadia be blamed. But dkp knows how to make people speculate about upcoming track. All r talking abt it. Many of us hv decided to quit #Anupamaa on the basis of promo. https://t.co/ZBch88R8Jd — Be Positive (@vibha510) October 1, 2023

Ths track s to keep Shahs relevant mainly Vannu.. Instead of grief he ll b mor in2 indulgin in blame game n nvr miss a chanc to instigate #Anupamaa against Anuj sayin Humara bacha .I hop Anu ll tckl her situatn by her own w/o letting ?️to interfere. My heart goes out to my Anu? — Roz-e????? (@1989_roz) October 1, 2023

We have to see if the separation indeed happens or is the promo a confusing one. Many are upset seeing that Anuj always has to bear the brunt of whatever happens in the Shah household.