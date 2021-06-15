Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you notice these similarities between the two Top TV shows?

Television's top-rated shows, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are both produced by Rajan Shahi (Directorskutproductions). Rajan Shahi is known for producing many iconic shows like Bidaai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and more. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows and the first Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. The show has been doing even today and is still the favourite of many. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played Akshara and Naitik in the beginning and soon the focus shifted to Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa began last year and grabbed all the attention from the first episode itself. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri reveals why he left the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer

The show is currently on the top of the TRP charts and every week keeps breaking its own records. Both these shows produced by Rajan Shahi enjoy a massive fan following. However, we have noticed that they usually have a similar story going on in both the shows at the same time. We would elaborate this with an example from the recent episodes of the show. We saw Anupamaa and Vanraj's separation while Kartik and Sirat also separated. While there was a difference between the separation story but the theme remained the same. We also saw Vanraj getting married to Kavya while Sirat got married to Ranveer. Both Vanraj and Sirat had loved the ones they married but were in doubt because they did have feelings for Anupamaa and Kartik. Post the wedding we saw Vanraj leaving Kavya on their first night because he was worried for Anupamaa and the same happened in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sirat left Ranveer on their first night because she was worried about Kartik.

Earlier, we had seen a similar thing happening with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. While Kartik-Naira separated, we also saw Abir-Mishti's separation. The pregnancy tracks in both the shows happened at the same time but the stories were a bit different. Well, these similarities definitely do not affect the TRPs though and hence all the shows produced by Rajan Shahi have turned out to be successful.