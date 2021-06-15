Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you notice these similarities between the two Top TV shows?

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa and Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a lot of similarities between them and we highlight a few of them here in our feature.