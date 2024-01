Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are television's most loved shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for 15 years but is still the favourite of many. Anupamaa, on the other hand, began in 2020 and was the top show on the TRP charts till 2023. The show has now slipped down to number two but it is still the talk of the town. Both the tracks of the show are turning out to be interesting. In Anupamaa, we have seen that a big leap has taken place and Anupamaa is in America for work. She faces a lot of difficulties but ends up getting a job. Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar). Anuj is also engaged to Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apara Mehta laments hateful trolling for playing Malti Devi; says people don't understand difference between reel and real

Outdoor shoot for Anupamaa?

Aadhya hates Anupamaa and now wants Anuj to get married to Shruti soon. She does not want Anupamaa to be back in her life. The shoot of Anupamaa is happening in the Filmcity in Goregaon. They have made up the America set up there. As per reports in Zoom TV, the makers will now plan a outdoor shoot for Anupamaa.

On the other hand, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are seeing Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi and Rohit's issues. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they are forced to marry others. Ruhi gets married to Armaan's younger brother, Rohit while Armaan marries Abhira to fulfill his mentor, Akshara's last wish.

Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami to have an outdoor shoot?

Rohit soon comes to know of Armaan and Ruhi and goes missing from the Poddar house. Now, Rohit's character is missing from the show and will be back soon after a month. Post that, as per reports in Zoom TV, we will see Armaan-Abhira and Rohit-Ruhi will go on a honeymoon to the USA and hence, they will be meeting Anupamaa and Anuj there.

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai crossover episodes to be shot in Cape Town?

As per the source close to Zoom, the mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will happen in Cape Town. The actors will jet off to Cape Town by the end of this month. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Chandhini Bhagwanani, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch and others.