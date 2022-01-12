starrer Anupamaa is one of the top shows on Indian television. The audience loves it and the makers are also leaving no stone unturned to create interesting twists and turns. A few weeks ago, actress Aneri Vajani entered the show. She plays the role of Malvika aka Mukku, Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) sister. The actress is getting a lot of praise for her performance in the show. Recently, in an interview, she opened up about her character and her off-screen bond with Rupali. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2 by Ormax Media: TMKOC beats Anupamaa; Imlie makes a smashing comeback in top 10

While talking to India Forums, Aneri said, "Malvika, for a change, is Aneri, I am this bizarre and high on life too and that's why they say that Rajan sir's casting is bang on. I guess he found this crazy and little serious attitude when he met me and that is why he asked me to sign the contract in an hour of meeting him. Obviously, it is not exactly like Malvika, I have upped it a notch 7-8x times, but yes, it is super super fun playing Malvika, because every day, I am doing something different and as an actor, what more can you ask for."

Further revealing about her off-screen bond with Rupali, Aneri said, "The bond is one that I absolutely adore, off-screen and on-screen. I think we both hit it off on the first day itself, and we have really bonded well. Both of us are Aries, two fire signs have come together and we are creating magic, and that is also something some of our fans tell us. Whenever we see something on Twitter, we talk about it, she is a darling, we chill together, we do great scenes together, with Gaurav also."

"The entire gang of Anupamaa welcomed me with open arms and I think it is just great and I am also a very chilled person, I don't have any baggage, I am easy to go with, so both of us just have this one look and we know what we have to do,” she added

Currently, the track of the show is about Malvika’s past where she had to face domestic violence.