Anupamaa is the most loved TV show of recent times. Headlined by , the show produced by Rajan Shahi has managed to touch everyone's hearts. It also stars , Aneri Vajani, and others. For the past few episodes, Aneri who essays the role of Mukku has been missing. The story is all about Anu and Anuj Kapadia's love saga right now and Mukku seems to be sidelined. Now, the actress has opened up about her absence from the show.

In an interview with Etimes, Aneri stated that she only signed up for a cameo in the show and at the end of the day it is Anupamaa's show. She was quoted saying, "People forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupama's show, so Mukku can't always be around. My character was always a cameo, so I am happy with whatever I was dished out." The actress also revealed some deets about her character and stated that Mukku was supposed to fall in love with Vanraj. She stated that she has no complaints whatsoever.

The actress said, "The character started as a cameo and we received good feedback. But, with time passing, maybe, viewers were not able to digest the fact that Malvika could fall in love with Sudhanshu's character. The script was written in such a way that as time goes by, Mukku falls in love with Vanraj and there are more twists and turns. My character was also such that she was moody and did things spontaneously. So initially, people liked her, therefore I don't have anything to complain about."