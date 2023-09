Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show is getting all the love since the start. It has been the top TV show on the TRP charts since the start. The story of Anupamaa has always been loved for its simplicity but now, the makers have been bashed for making it complicated. The promo of the show released recently. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Samar to lose his life, tragedy will create a permanent rift between Anu and Anuj?

In the promo, we will see the story focusing on Samar. Samar and Dimpy will soon became parents and the Shahs are super happy about it. However, their happiness will be short-lived as the promo has left everyone shocked.

Anupamaa's new promo

We will see that Samar will die in the show. The male members of the family are seen bringing in Samar. The family will get shocked seeing him dead. We will see Vanraj blaming Anuj for Samar's death. This will again bring out Anuj and Anupamaa's separation.

Watch the promo of Anupamaa here:

Anu was supposed to give Anuj a big surprised by revealing that Malti Devi is his real mother. But unfortunately, Anuj is blamed for snatching her own son away from her. The promo has become the talk of the town. Fans are not happy with the promo as they do not want the separation.

Fans upset with Anupamaa's new promo

They are upset with the makers for spoiling a beautiful character like Anuj. Anupamaa and Anuj’s jodi is loved by the audience. They are fondly called as #MaAn but this separation has not gone well with the audience.

One of the users wrote, “Anuj ke upper bleam kar ke is ka role kharab mat karo story me kuch mil nahi raha to happy ending kar do.”

Another user wrote, “What nonsense is this they shouldn't had brought this track. Now when the promo is released, I feel like Adhik killed samar and Anuj is hiding this for some reason.” Some feel that the makers are just planning this separation to get back the TRPs.

The user wrote, “they are just annoyed by the decline in trp .. Hence playing yet another time with our AK AND MAAN TO GAIN TRP!! HADD HAI..”

It will be interesting to see how the story will turn out to be now.