Anupamaa has entered the list of one of the most successful TV shows ever. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey - the show is loved by all. Anupamaa has now become a household name and fans wait for every episode desperately. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's love saga is going through a tough time as Maaya has created a lot of chaos in their life. The character is played by Chhavi Pandey and currently, Maaya is the most hated villain. But that's the character and Chhavi Pandey's acting chops have worked wonders to bring the character to life. But given that Anupamaa always has some shocking twists, will Maaya's character turn positive? Chhavi Pandey shares her views on the same. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reacts to Paras Kalnawat's toxicity comment, says, 'Sabka alag alag experience hota hai'

Maaya to turn positive in Anupamaa?

As reported by Telly Chakkar. conducted a live chat with fans through social media. She was asked about the upcoming character shift for Maaya and whether she will turn positive. To this, she said, "I don't know if Maaya will turn positive or not. I think the makers will be apt to answer this and it is up to them." But well, it won't be very surprising if Maaya's character turns positive in the show. In Anupamaa, we have seen Vanraj's character turning all positive and supportive. He was initially completely against Anupamaa and her freedom but now, he wants to be her friend and support her in every given way. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to play the perfect mother, reunite Anuj and Anu forever?

Meanwhile, Chhavi Pandey often gets trolled for sharing pictures and videos with Gaurav Khanna. MaAn fans especially get upset and slam her for allegedly trying to ape and . Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj indirectly touches Malti Devi's feet, fans say, ‘Pakka ye Anuj ki Maa hai’

Check out Chhavi Pandey's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi pandey (@chhavvipandey)

What's happening in Anupamaa?

The current storyline of Anupamaa is that everyone is busy with Dimpy and Samar's wedding. It went on for almost a week and we saw Anuj and Anupamaa coming together yet be apart. Maaya even asked Anuj to seek divorce from Anupamaa but he clearly stated that he won't do it ever. It is expected that Anupamaa's gurumaa Malti Devi will bring Anuj and Anupamaa together. Rumours state Malti Devi would turn out to be Anuj's biological mother and she would helo Anupamaa expose Maaya's true side. Let's wait and see if that happens or not.

MaAn fans are really eager to get their lovebirds together.