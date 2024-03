Anupamaa upcoming twists: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Alpana Buch aka Baa have now reached the US. They reunite with Anupamaa, Toshu and Kinjal. Anu recently had a reunion with Baa. It was a tearful reunion which left netizens angry. And now, Anupamaa will take a stand for herself in the upcoming episode. She will refuse to cook breakfast for the Shahs, clap back at Vanraj and even accuse Toshu of theft.

Anupamaa refuses to let Shahs walk all over her again

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu (Rupali Ganguly) making tea for the Shahs. Kinjal offers to do it but Anu stops her and says let her do it since she has met Baa after a long time. Everyone praises Anu for her cooking skills. The next morning, we see Anu leaving for the office. Baa asks her if she has not made any breakfast. Anu replies that she would have made breakfast if she wasn't busy. She, however, tells Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) to make breakfast for her. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: THIS person to stop Anuj from leaving New York and Anu behind?

Netizens react to Anupmaa's duality

Netizens are confused with Anu's personality. They feel that Anu's character is getting ruined. The Shahs are back in Anu's life and are bored of the Anupamaa-Shah family drama. Anu has been serving the Shahs despite all their deeds. While the track of a new Anu has come now, seeing Anu first serve and then slam the Shahs comes as hypocritical to them. They are blaming the makers for the same. Check reactions here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Malti Devi, Barkha, Rakhi Dave and more characters from the show who's return will boost the TRPs

After preparing dinner, enjoyed reunion with Abusers & ??massage

Willingly Sharing same? What's point in recalling abuses whn next day will allow to Humiliate & end up serving thm #Anupamaa said "Rishto ka rang fika nahi padta" (Hypocrisy ka bhi)

End up blaming Kanhaji ?‍♀️ https://t.co/SKkyeGfr6W — Crompton (@Shruti_102030) March 7, 2024

Anupamaa itna hi panick attack aa raha hai .. To tumhe Store room me jaake rehna tha... Kya yeah decision uske haath me nai tha ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/s27zsZB1TU — Dips❤️ (@MaanDips19) March 7, 2024

This !!D Udaan would have made more sense after V divorce ..Here trying to forcefully give an "Udaan" by separating a much loved couple n trying to project Anuj n Aadhya as some sort of villains in #Anupamaa's life is??N frankly,the "Udaan" shown till now isn't even interesting https://t.co/aUWlxGm1hA — Gauri Sood (@Gsindia_23) March 7, 2024

Go back to store room !!!!!! ?#Anupamaa — ~Ishika ? (@girl_sig) March 7, 2024

" Main Independent Hu Meri Aapni Jagha He "? DKP Please Anu Aapna Ek Ghar Bhi Lele I Know USA Set Bas Restaurant Hi He But India Aaye Tab Uska Khudka Ghar Le Wo Jo Uska Aapna Ho Na Kisi ki Mrs Na Kisi ne Naam Pe Kiya Huva? Uska Khudka Khudki Kamai Se? @TheRupali#Anupamaa — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) March 7, 2024

The expectation that Baa has from Anupamaa will make breakfast & Anupamaa saying has she not had important event she would have made it for her though it's not her duty was exactly what Anuj was trying to make her see that night.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — vinaya (@vin12389) March 7, 2024

Can anu sleep at store room.Atleast ,she will have a peace of mind there ,DKP #Anupamaa — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) March 7, 2024

Mein independent hoon , meri apni jagah hai. Sirf pari ko dekhna and Kinjal ko help karne ke liye aati hoon —-#Anupamaa Stan’s ? ? Am sleeping overnight at T’s house . Next day am making chai for SH —— le me says ?? — Vandana (@Vandana56148881) March 7, 2024

Vanraj : Toshu is my son

Anupamaa : Toshu is also my Son Le back then for Adhya to Anuj

Take away your daughter I'm sorry makers i have no idea what are you even trying to prove your titular CH to be like , also why was woh Mera bhi khoon hai added #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — vinaya (@vin12389) March 7, 2024

1. Anu shouldn't have stayed there if she needed to go early & buy imp things.

2. Massaging Baa's legs then crying over past abuse is trauma.

3. She accused Toshu so fast, she should have kept her bag with her!!

Why #Anupamaa whyyyy do you see traps & jump into them? pic.twitter.com/hi3VeVqsaH — Ⓐⓝⓘⓢⓐ (@i_am_zaniamorph) March 7, 2024

DKP this question is for u to answer. For how long will Anu continue taking her EX husband's disrespect? Why will #Anupamaa and Vanraj even sleep under same roof after what he spilled out? DKP IT'S YOU WHO NEEDS TO GROW UP, cos I still don't know why Anu is still at KinTosh's. pic.twitter.com/vQE6dlWKAj — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) March 7, 2024

DKP you made your titular ch differentiate b/w Bio-Foster child so clearly! When it comes to T/ P #Anupamaa ek dum haq se mera beta but Aadhya ke case mein it's aapki beti ?? mujhe Rishton mein nahi ulajhna crying in the corner!#AnujKapadia #MaAn — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) March 7, 2024

Some moments from the upcoming episode have impressed the online audience. They loved the panic attack scene. Rupali is getting praise for her performance. Check out more reactions here:

The most relatable & best scene of today's ep✨

"Through the power of music, finding solace,strength & healing amidst the chaos of life is such a conventional way?"#RupaliGanguly was superb throughout scene??

Ps: one of the songs that I listen to at my stress time.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/xoTTnyQuFR — ? (@pranjali_11) March 7, 2024

#Anupamaa still hasn't healed frm hr past wounds dat surface again n give her panic attacks ?

She strongly tries 2 move 4ward n smile bt her heart still holds those terrifying memories ?

How real n powerful u are as an actress is shown in such scenes❤???#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/7Bw0wBiRGR — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) March 7, 2024

Seeing anu getting PA ,I don’t want her to stay their at kintosh house for even a sec #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/BH2VaI4Sgl — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) March 7, 2024

what an amazing performance in embodying the state of emotional breakdown .. It's not the first time I've been surprised about how good u are in these scenes ?!@TheRupali > PERFECTION #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/nXzNqXOZSp — ☾⋆ (@eeessoe) March 7, 2024

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Titu to reach the US; Toshu steals jewellery

As per the online buzz, Titu will now reach the US as well. He is likely to meet Anupamaa as well. Titu has proposed to Dimpy but she refuses owing to her family pressure. Pakhi wants to marry Titu who has become famous as an influencer and dancer. It looks like Dimpy, Pakhi's problem will also reach Anu now. On top of that, there is Toshu who is going to steal jewellery to get rid of the goons.