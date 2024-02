Anupamaa is headed for more twists and fans are super keen to see the reunion of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu (Rupali Ganguly). It seems he will slowly think of rekindling the feelings that once existed between the two. On the other hand, Anupamaa is now with Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah). There, she teaches her grand-daughter Pari Hindi language. The couple also relish home-cooked parathas. Anupamaa fans are upset seeing how she has been cooking for the ungrateful couple. Now, she even looks after Pari. If this was not all, then visuals of her cooking at the home of Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) and Beeji have also enraged the audience. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to ask Anu to get in good books of Aadhya after daughter disrespects mother?

Anupamaa fans upset seeing her old habits resurfacing every now and then

Anupamaa fans are hoping that Anuj tells the whole truth to Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) and moves on in whatever way is best. Moreover, she want to see a truly independent journey of Anu on the show. Yashdeep and Anuj will be step-brothers on the show. The big drama will happen when Anu decides to move on with Deepu and let Anuj and Shruti unite for Aadhya's happiness. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj sends mogra flowers to Anu after hearing that she is unwell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Fans are also upset seeing her cook for just about anyone or everyone. They felt there was no need to support Toshu and Kinjal given how badly they behaved with her in the past.

There are so many legendary scenes of #Anupamaa serving Shahs but the twitter doesn't allow based on the word count ?? The most famous:

2023- Anupama cooking baa( Shahs) kichidi @IAmRajnShahii @KalraRomesh #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/bs0zu2VNEh — Belqess (@bel_Gaurav_Maan) February 3, 2024

Anupama's life: 2020- Anupamaa serving Shahs in kitchen

2021- serving Shahs

2022- serving Shahs

2024-Anupama is back in her old career-serving Shahs Old Habits Die Hard Congratulations DKP, #Anupamaa udaan landed back to Shahs @iamrajnshahii @KalraRomesh #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/2ZF4lSue8n — Belqess (@bel_Gaurav_Maan) February 3, 2024

Yeh itney badey ghode jaise bacchon n kuch kyon nahi seekha aaj tak ?

Paakhi toh still can't make a cold coffee for herself, & Toshu...he is Nawaab ,why would he ?

Bcoz u were/are there to meet all their demands even before asked for it.

#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/kYrSMo95IV — Be Positive (@vibha510) February 3, 2024

Anupamaa fans are waiting for more drama on the show. We have to see if she returns to India due to the whole wedding angle of Anuj and Shruti. On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya are also not happy in their relationship.