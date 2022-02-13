Anupamaa fame aka Anuj Kapadia and his wife Akshansha Khanna is one HOT couple in town. they often post lovey-dovey pictures and videos on their Instagram and send their fans on a meltdown. As this is Valentine's week and lovebirds are celebrating KISS day ahead of Valentine's Day. The couple shares a passionate kiss underwater and leaving their fans in awe of them. Akshansha took to her Instagram and shared the video with a statutory warning," Cupid called, he wants his arrow back only bcoz we are no ordinary couple n decided to stand out (well, in this case, drown out) yet again by celebrating Vday a day prior. Statutory Warning For lovestruck couples only special Thanks to @taiyab_patel_ for being sporting enough to join our crazy wagon n jump into this cold water ". Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar and more – vote for TV’s most romantic onscreen jodi

Akshansha and Gaurav are extremely active on social media and their posts together are a visual treat for the fans. On the professional front, Gaurav Khanna is right now one of the most loved and popular celebs on TV. His character Anuj Kapadia has become a household name. In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will witness Anuj and Anupamaa's romance on Valentine's Day special. And MaAn fans can't keep calm and see them together as Anuj's 26 years long wait is finally going to end in the show.