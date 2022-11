In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj decide to spend quality time with their daughter Choti Anu. They plan to take her on a trip. Though Anu keeps getting hints of not going, she still manages to go with her family. They decide to take a trip to overcome the stress and foucs on their fanily. But, the trip will not go as planned. Both, Anuj and Anupamaa will meet with an accident after a gang of goons kidnap a girl along with her lover. The two cannot hold themselves back seeing the tragedy and get out of their car to save the couple. The goons attack them and Anuj-Anupamaa meet with an accodent. The two fall unconscious into the pool of blood. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly says she failed as a mother, Shehnaaz Gill scolds her bodyguard and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the goons take away the girl and her lover gets shattered. The boy saves both Anuj and Anupamaa and rushes them to the hospital. Moreover, Anuj and Anupamaa will suffer partial memory loss. If rumours are to be believed then, Anupamaa and Anuj will be seen getting separated post this tragic accident. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reveals she 'probably failed' as a mother; here's why

MaAn fans are not impressed with the on going track and have demanded the makers to change it. They cannot see Anuj and Anupamaa getting separated. The makers are adding various twists and truns in the upcoming episode to make their show inteersting. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj suffers brain injury; here's how Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly fans reacted [VIEW TWEETS]

Here's how MaAn fans reacted -

If Anuj and Anupama will not be there we will not see the show… we watch it just because of Gaurav Khanna sir and Rupali ma’am #Anupama — anubhuti mehra (@anubhuti_mehra) November 18, 2022

Makers please don’t let Anupama hv short term memory loss pl and keep her and Anuj safe ????. This time please no drama with MaAn… ????. #Anupama — anubhuti mehra (@anubhuti_mehra) November 18, 2022

Ifeel vrybad they lose their 1st pstn fr the 1sttime scre Kam hoti thi phirbi 1st pstn me hoti thi lekin is bar 1st pstn lose kardiya feel vrybad Itohate SH drama lekin ache moments bi diye the na Ifeel vry bad bht twt pda maine like bi kiya phirbi bura lagraha hai #Anupama #MaAn — Khaisara (@KhaisaraMeena) November 17, 2022