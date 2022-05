Anupamaa is among the most loved Television shows ever. , and have found new levels of fandom thanks to this show. Currently, everyone is gearing up to witness Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's wedding. Recently they got engaged and now they have had their first official date too. In the latest episode, MaAn fans got to see Anu and Anuj romancing on a song whilst they are out on a date. Anu dressed in a black shimmering saree and Anuj dressed in a black formal suit appeared to be the match made in heaven. MaAn are unable to get over their sizzling chemistry. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - As Shehnaaz Gill gets trolled for her 'Chichhori' behaviour with Salman Khan; here's a throwback on Sidharth Shukla's tweet about a woman's reputation

This This this . Uff uff Uff ???? someone stop me from niharofying HER yaar ??????? MAAN KI PEHLI DATE #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/qKpyg7HSe0 — yuvanaa (@yuvanaa9) May 5, 2022

She Is Hotter Than Hell ?? Her Beauty Is Beyond Imagination ?? Itna Husn #RupaliGanguly Aapne Husn Se Maar Rahe Ho Roz ?? My Heart Skeep beat ? Ahem Ahem ? @TheRupali She Makes Me Question on my own Sexuality ????#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/z2YXO17QCm — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) May 5, 2022

Ufff itna hotness ???? Dil kidney liver sab fail hogaya yeh dekh ke ?‍?

.

MAAN KI PEHELI DATE #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/J2DGgOBVMg — ? (@maanmyheart) May 5, 2022

Well, well, Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia's on-screen chemistry is definitely magical, isn't it? Also Read - Chhavi Mittal talks about 'normalcy' post breast cancer surgery; pens she is recovering 'beautifully'