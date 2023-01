Anupamaa: Finally something nice is happening in Anuj and Anupamaa’s life cherish MaAn fans as the couple gets initimate Anupamaa plans a surprise romantic date for Anuj after all that happened in last year and she wanted to start afresh and guess what she even succeeded. You can see how Anupamaa and Anuj are madly and deeply in love with each other. The couple for the first time gets intimate and even share a passionate kiss as they spend the most needed time with each other. The MAan fans cannot get over their romance and they have been sharing their pictures and are shedding happy tears. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Sheezan M Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get verbal lashing on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Breathing every breath with you,

Next to him is where she need to be,

Part of every part of you,

Feeling you feeling me,

They melt together in a tender kiss,

No night has ever been a night like this.

Anuj comes from office as promised and is extremely surprised with Anupamaa's preparation and they spend the time they both wanted with each other. Anupamaa looks beautiful in a saree and is decked up as no less than a newly bride leaving Anuj all stunned and how. Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen taking up new challenges in the show. But all MAan fans are happy about the differences between the couple is gone away. But this all a dream sequence.