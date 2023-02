Anupamaa is seeing the drama of Maya (Chhavi Pandey) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). In the coming episodes, we will see that she tries hard to come closer to him. There are reports that they will end up spending a night together. Maya and Anuj will be returning from somewhere and a group of goons will eve tease her. Enraged Anuj will bash them up. After that, they will spend time together. Reports suggest that Maya will try really hard to become the lover of Anuj in the coming days. On the other hand, Anupamaa decides to come over to Kapadia House as she feels her equation with Anuj is being affected. Fans are gaga over the dream sequence that happened in last night's episode. Also Read - TRP List Week 7, 2023: Bigg Boss 16 beats Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a staggering viewership of 38 million [Check Full List]

The makers will bring in Maya's ex-beau soon. The actor is not finalised. Anuj will fight tooth and nail to prove that he is not the father of the child. Fans can see a huge custody battle. We have to see who comes in as the boyfriend. On the other hand, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he should not think of betraying Kavya. As we know, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) regrets his decision to end his marriage with Anupamaa for Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). She tells him all his relationships will fail with this attitude.

Fans are also kicked on hearing that Mohsin Khan is going to enter the show. There is a track with Kinjal. As we know, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) is going through a lot with the health of Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra). The makers have kept surprises for fans in the coming days!