Anupamaa saw a major twist in the recent episodes after Maya (Chhavi Pandey) lost her life to save Anu (Rupali Ganguly) from an accident. Maya's death left Choti Anu traumatised, and this left the entire Kapadia mansion worried. Anupamaa is trying hard to juggle between her USA trip to Gurukul and taking care of Choti Anu. Amid all this, Malti Devi, aka Guru Maa (Apara Mehta), gives a phone call to Anu that is received by Anuj( Gaurav Khanna), where he listens to the entire conversation with her and believes that Anu feels he is the hurdle in her life for not letting her go to America. But in the latest episode, you see Anuj asking Anu to leave for the USA, and she almost agrees to it as well. This leaves the viewers extremely irked, and they are strongly lashing out at Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa UPCOMING twist: Malti Devi taunts Anu; Chhoti Anu's deteriorating health leaves Anuj in fix [WATCH PROMO]

Wen Anu sd "Mein jakar Aati hun!!" , Anuj said "Pls...Mat Aana!! n ths lone teardrop frm his right eye, jst a sec later frm her right eye. Hw evn this sync possible in ths heart choking moment ?? They r #MaAn !!! They r #One ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadiapic.twitter.com/FYHx28jofu — Roz-e? (@1989_roz) July 9, 2023

NO ONE should blame anuj after what he heard from GM today ?

Imagine that you are the biggest supporter of your wife and you want her to fulfill her dreams, and suddenly people doubt n think that you may stop her from achieving her dreams?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/YDaOlskhb4 — random ?? (@fairilndgul) July 9, 2023

No hubby, I mean NO SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND should hear all the trash MD said today. This is unfair to the BEST SUPPORTING HUSBAND. MD & Shah's family re being insensitive towards MaAn's family, they ain't even considering the fact that a 7 year old kid is critically ill.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/83jw7bM8Ma — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) July 9, 2023

Suggestion to makers to rename the show as DILEMMAA.Anu in dilemma b/w choosing her dreams or her family.Anuj being in dilemma b/w badi Anu and choti Anu.V being in dilemma abt being an 'achcha aadmi' and an a**hole.Kinjal in dilemma b/w 'aaj ki nari' and 'ideal bahu'+ — Meera (@KrishnaMeeraV) July 10, 2023

There are many viewers who are expressing their disappointment over Anu choosing her dream job. They have shattered Choti Anu and Anuj and are slamming her for always giving them less importance compared to Shah, where she reaches for every little thing. We wonder if Anupamaa will make the right decision. And as per viewers, the right thing for her to do is stay with Choti Anu, as she recalls her traumatising days when she learned about Vanraj Shah betraying her with Kavya.