Anupamaa spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer television show has managed to hook viewers to their television screens. The complexities of the relationship between Anu and Anuj have certainly captivated audience attention. In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Anu finally starts her dance journey. Anuj, who is already feeling uncomfortable with Anu and Yashdeep's closeness, once again sees them together. Anuj eventually drunk-dials Anu and insists on talking to her. Also Read - Anupamaa: THIS popular character to re-enter and create more trouble for Anu and Anuj?

Anupamaa spoiler

In the upcoming episode, ardent fans of Dimpi and Titu certainly have a reason to enjoy. Dimpi has finally confessed her feelings to Titu. Dimpi hugs him and asks when did he fall in love with her. To which Titu says more than love, he has immense respect for her. The fact that Vanraj, Baa, and Baapuji are going to America to meet Anu will pave a way for Dimpi and Titu's love story to blossom. However, how much it can blossom in Pakhi's presence is something which can be figured out only in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh keen to participate in upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj drunk-dials Anu

Anuj, along with Toshu, goes to meet Anu and Yashdeep. Anuj once again sees Yashdeep's caring nature towards his ex-wife. He tries to ignore it but is unable to do so. Anuj then tells Yashdeep that he wants Spice N Chutney to place their stall in his company event. Initially reluctant, Yashdeep agrees. Anu, on the other hand, is extremely happy that finally, her dance career has revived. She starts teaching dance at Diya's academy and is seen enjoying the new phase of her life. Later, Anuj, who is drunk, calls Anu, she picks up the phone and addresses him as Mr. Kapadia, to which Anuj stated that these words have hurt him more than the 5-year separation. Anu states that if he wants to talk about Spice N Chutney, he can directly call Yashdeep, but Anuj insists that he wants to talk only with her.

Will Anuj finally confess to Anu about his disliking towards her bond with Yashdeep? or Will he once again tell Anu to come back in his life? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting with lots of twists and turns.