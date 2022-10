In the current episode of Anupamaa, the women of Shah and Kapadia's house take a day off and plan to enjoy themselves. While the men plan to cook and clean the house. On the other hand, Pakhi plans to spend romantic time with Adhik. They arrive at the same place where Baa, Anupamaa, and others have come. Meanwhile, Vanraj and get into an argument over some work. Ankush decides to leave the party and Vanraj follows him. Hasmukh loses his calm as they both do not listen to him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin poses big threat to Anupamaa; Bigg Boss 16 takes a decent start

Hasmukh threatens Vanraj as he tells him that he would share embarrassing childhood photos of him. Anuj warns the same to Ankush. Vanraj and Ankush try to patch up and agree with Hasmukh and Anuj. On the other hand, Pakhi gets nervous as Adhik forces him to come out of the room. Pakhi remembers Anupamaa's warning, but Adhik convinces her to join him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans demand the Shahs apologise to Anu; ask makers to go slow with the 'kaands'

Watch Anupamaa promo -

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, at the ladies' party, Anu notices Pakhi and Adhik together at the resort. On the other hand, Vanraj and Ankush once again get into a fight at home. Anuj and Vanraj enjoy some time together. The family gets shocked seeing them getting along well. Hasmukh gets excited seeing Anuj and Vanraj together. Their bonding makes everyone happy. Also Read - Before Abhishek Mehrotra aka Toshu's track in Anupamaa, these popular TV shows delved into extramarital affairs and infidelity

On the other hand, Anupamaa gets scared thinking about Pakhi's future. Anuj tries to deal with the overall situation and gets a perfect proposal for Pakhi. Anuj makes Pakhi and Adhik fume in anger as everyone goes against them. Anuj does not want to force his decision on Pakhi but wants to help out his family. Anupamaa does not agree with the solution and Vanraj gives his approval. What will happen next?