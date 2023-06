Anuj(Gaurav Khanna) is madly and deeply in love with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)even today, and it looks like he desperately wants his wife in his life, but due to his guilt towards Maya, he is unable to express his feelings openly to her. In the latest episode, you see how Anuj is reliving the best moments that he had with his Anu at Samar and Dimple’s wedding, and the one who came to spoil his best time is Maya(Chhavi Pandey). She enters his bedroom and has the audacity to ask him what is so special about Anupamaa that she doesn't have it. MaAn fans are extremely angry with this particular scene of Maya entering his bedroom and want Anuj to at least lock his door so that she doesn't invade his privacy. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly reveals how her husband broke gender stereotypes

Kapadia ji wat u ll take to lock ur room atleast wen u r in ur BR n can u pls keep chhoti away from this Psycho woman?... PS: She looks perfect dayan here???..She s only showin th diff b/w Anu n her... Bhaak....#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/T3NebKJCiM — Roz-e? (@1989_roz) June 12, 2023

"Anuj aur Anupamaa ab guzre hue kal mein hi saath ho sakte hain" That hurt ?? But.. While it may seem the end of the road, I'm hoping it is also means the start of another beautiful journey..together ❤️ Anuj..next time choose Starbucks okay? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/d569oDfLZw — Ekta (@ektajesswani) June 12, 2023

Anuj, stop allowing her to invade your privacy, get a lock for ur door. We get it you’re guilty n she’s your child’s mom, but drawing a line is also important. Privacy is also important, her not being allowed to question you n your wife’s equation is also important. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/1dIArHRo4E — MA (@Mus1294) June 12, 2023 Fans are extremely happy with this stern Anuj making it clear to Maya that he can never be hers and will always be Anupamaa's, and she is nothing but just his guilt and problem that he wants to get rid of soon. Meanwhile, the fans are not happy with this separation track and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)being the villain and separating them. All we hope is that soon his story ends and Anuj and Anupamaa get back, as they are the lives of the show.