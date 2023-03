Anupamaa is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show has taken a dramatic twist in the show. Anupamaa and Anuj have to let go of their little daughter, Choti Anu. Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) has manipulated Choti and has taken her away from Anuj and Anupamaa. Choti feels that Anuj and Anupamaa are fighting because of her. And now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see a huge rift being created between Anuj and Anupamaa evermore. Maaya has successfully done what she wanted to do. And now, Anuj will go berserk after letting Choti Anu go. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj blames Anu for separating him from his daughter; duo part ways as he asks for 'space in the relationship'

Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Anuj goes berserk as Choti goes away with Maaya

The makers and the channel have dropped a new promo of Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show will see a major and high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode. Anupamaa will convince Anuj to let Choti go as she is being manipulated by Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). Anuj, however, refuses to listen to Anupamaa. He wants to convince Choti to stay. After Choti Anu leaves, Anuj and Anupamaa are heartbroken. Anuj, especially, goes berserk upon losing his only daughter.

In the upcoming promo of Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa asking Anuj to sleep. She tries talking to him about their pain but Anuj dismisses her pain saying that she has all three kids with her and her family as well but he lost everything. Anuj, in the heat of the moment, will tell Anupamaa that he feels suffocated by her presence in the same room and walk out on her. Anupamaa gets heartbroken yet again and hopes that Anuj will get back to her.

Watch Anupamaa new promo video here:

Fans are quite heartbroken with the new promo. Anuj and Anupamaa have always been having some sort of differences and now, this dramatic twist, fans fear, will make a big dent in their relationship. MaAn fans are quite upset with Anuj as well. The way he neglected Anupamaa's feelings of being a mother angered them.