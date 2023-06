Now this is an interesting twist that fans have been waiting for, finally, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) meet each other, and the scene is just so beautiful. In the upcoming episode promo, you will see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) cannot contain her excitement to see her Guru Maa, aka Malti Devi, attending her son Samar's wedding, and she goes to welcome her at the entrance, and you can see Anuj indirectly touching her feet as he tries to protect her from the flower nails that might hurt her if she steps on them. And this scene is making fans go bonkers. Anuj and Anupamaa fans are claiming that Malti Devi is definitely his birth mother. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu, Malti Devi join forces to expose Maya and Barkha; MaAn proves their love is supreme

Take a look at how fans are manifesting Guru Maa as Anuj's birth mother. Also Read - Anupamaa: Maya taunts Anu over her ‘kismat’ as she enters Kapadia mansion again, Anuj showers flowers to welcome her, fans feel this is the new beginning of MaAn

Just a random thought... Gmaa is Anuj's birth maa.

She left him bcoz of hr sm majboori/ambition.

When she comes to know what's happening in his life,& he is so alone, she will postpone/ cancel her USA tour to support her son. What would happen to #Anupamaa's udaan,then??? pic.twitter.com/plKl0Qo8YV — Be Positive (@vibha510) June 6, 2023

Woh flower and nail thingy ko baju me bhi kar sakta tha, nahi? ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn together forever pic.twitter.com/Ij1r7AtdMR — KanShubs (@KanShubs) June 6, 2023

This is so deep! #Anupamaa held MD & anuj saved her from stepping on the thorn, in-turn giving him ashirward by holding his shoulder

MD (hoping is anuj’s biomom ) will be given the best family in #maAn and CA I hope ? she gets things sorted with M too pic.twitter.com/qEDyCO9FAp — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) June 6, 2023

The fans are extremely excited to see how Malti Devi turns out to be Anuj's birth mother and how the tables will turn. There is strong speculation that Malti Devi will team up with Anupamaa and help her expose Maya 9Chavvi Pandey) and get her son out of her trap. Will Anupamaa's show now come to an end?