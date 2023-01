Anuj Kapadia is fed up with dealing with Shah family and finally, he takes a stern call that will leave MAan fans heartbroken. After the huge drama of Bapuji goes missing as Leela claims that Anuj insulted them and left Bapuji in the middle of the road. And as usual, Vanraj comes and as usual, creates a ruckus and happily blames Anupamaa. Kavya takes a strong stand for Anupamaa and Anuj and lashes out at Baa for speaking lies all the time. Bapuji makes an entry into the Kapadia house and slams Leela for being so obnoxious all the time. He apologises to Anuj and Anupamaa and tells them that it’s good that the two family stays away from each other. Also Read - Anupamaa: From Rupali Ganguly aka Anu to Leela aka Baa: 6 MAJOR reality checks that were much-needed on the show

Watch the video of Anuj Kapadia telling Anupamaa that they are not a perfect fit leaving her shocked and how.

Meanwhile, in the coming episode, we will see Anuj giving up on his relationship with Anupamaa and telling her that they both have huge expectations from each other and neither of them is able to fulfil and this is not a perfect fit. Anuj slightly hints at a separation from Anupamaa that leaves her shocked beyond the limit. Kavya also decides to take a decision leaving Vanraj curious as she refuses to reveal him but alerts him about the same.

Bapuji is shattered and heartbroken and tells Leela that he wishes he could die after she convinces to sleep in his bedroom. This new twist is leaving the fans if the show bored as they are too fed up if this regular drama Na date demanding for the new interesting twist and turns. It is speculated that Choti Anu will die, and Anuj will be devastated by her loss and returns to America blaming and abandoning Anupamaa.