Anupamaa latest episode has been very heavy as Samar Shah (Sagar Parekh) is dead in the show and all the blame is on Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). He had indulged in a fight with Sonu and many felt it wasn’t necessary. But Anuj witnessed eve teasing and he couldn’t hold himself back. He is the man who stood up against all wrong earlier too; remember how he was the one who fought for Dimpy and today she is Samar’s wife. While talking about Anupamaa’s bakuda’s death, it’s hard to digest even for the audience, as they felt only he was the one who loved Anu dearly in the Shah house since the beginning, and angry netizens blame Anuj's anger issues for his loss. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu refuses to believe that Samar is dead; will Vanraj turn her against Anuj?

The internet is divided, and there is a huge debate going on about whether Anuj should have slapped Sonu. The brat had crossed his boundaries by bringing up Anuj’s family and ladies into the conversation and openly claiming that he will do all the wrong things with the women in his house. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly pens a tearjerker note for her 'Bakuda' Samar aka Sagar Parekh; leaves fans emotional

Listen to what AK says in the bg wen #Anupamaa calls Samar he clearly reacted to his instigation bcoz he doesn't want to be called a coward ??‍♀️ this hs paved way for VS to accuse him ?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KplZBJxmzZ — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) October 3, 2023

He was completely unaware of Samar's action .

It was an instant decision by Samar to jump in order to save #AnujKapadia bcoz the bullet was shot,& there was no time left to warn him.

It was very unfortunate that in this attempt, Samar had to lose his life. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MIsnb38JoL — Be Positive (@vibha510) October 3, 2023

V wanted #Anujkapadia to ignore the boys actions bt he didn't and he stood up for that girl against the boys nd saved her frm molestation??. Hope that instead of ignoring the molestation of any girl, all men will stand up for girls like Anuj stood up for that girl. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/4XGxf9aTqx — MaAnbeauty (@MaAn_beauties67) October 3, 2023

Yeah, we know Anuj had/hve anger issue. But that wasn't the case today. In today's scuffled it isn't abt Anuj's anger issue, this is about him not taking that shit Sonu was insinuating about his wife/daughter. Nobody ll tolerate what Sonu said to Anuj, not even Vanraj. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/CuqizkGns0 — Tee ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) October 3, 2023

Vanraj stopped Anuj because the girl in question was NOT his daughter. Anuj stepped in to help because the girl in question was NOT his daughter. Know the difference! Anuj’s anger is not the problem. The lack of it in men during such situations is the problem. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/XX1NYoaafz — MA (@Mus1294) October 3, 2023

Angry issues...slow?

If any1 talking abt ur kid,wife using vile words.He shld just ignore & not react to it,Right.

Any sane person wil react like Anuj.

Dat's d normal reaction.

Dat guys is assaulting a girl & warns do d same to his fam.But acc to u he shld ignore?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/65R2LeKFlk — Suma (@Suma_VM) October 3, 2023

In the upcoming promos, we have seen how Anupamaa is mentally unstable after her son Samar’s death and even ignores Anuj as subconsciously she too agrees with Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey), who blames Anuj for Samar’s death. Anuj fans have come out in support of the actor and claimed that he definitely deserved better and not this after waiting for 26 years for his love. Anuj and Anu are hailed for their performances, and indeed, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have aced their roles so beautifully, especially in the latest episode. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi reveals why she agreed to be a part of the Rupali Ganguly show