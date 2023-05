Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is being hailed as a thorough gentleman for handling Maya (Chhavi Pandey) with such ease after she requests that he not go to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anuj has realised his mistake and he wants to rectify it by going back to the only love of his life, but there is one person who has started loving him crazily, and she is Maya, and Anuj is very much aware of it, but he always made it clear to her that he is only in Mumbai for his daughter Choti Anu, and hence he stayed at his friend Dheeraj's house and not with her in the same house so that she doesn't get any false hopes. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain 3rd, 6th spots; India's Best Dancer takes a big jumps: Check TOP 10 most-liked TV shows

Anuj handled this so well. He rejected Maya respectfully without showing anger or aggression ? Given what M has done, her plotting with BB etc he was still respectful, although she didn’t deserve it #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ShEHrm191Z — MA (@Mus1294) May 3, 2023

He stated clearly to Maya that...

He came for chhoti not for her,

In his life, only two women matter, his daughter & his wife,

He loves his wife,& no one can take her place in his life ever.❤️❤️#AnujKapadia is a man of few words. He doesn't need a full-length lecture.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/T2Scs3Rf96 — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 3, 2023

The only part worth watching in today's episode or you can say 15 seconds of pure bliss. ?????#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/AVWs03r0TR — Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) May 3, 2023

"Mere Dil mein tumhare Liye koi dilchaspi nahi hai, na honi chahiye na Hogi Maaya" ONE WOMAN MAN?❤️?

He is the Man wid a Strong Moral Compass ??? My Boy Slaying?️ Every Hater,Every Accuser out there???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #GauravKhanna #Gaurup pic.twitter.com/Tgk9ums42b — ???????? (@TwwinkleeBeelle) May 3, 2023

Maya is totally shattered and heartbroken and wants Anuj to stay, while he is very excited for his meeting with his lady love, Anupamaa. MaAn fans cannot wait for this long-awaited reunion. While Anuj fans are in love with him, despite knowing about the planning and plotting that Maya did with Barkha, he chose to speak softly to her as he respects her feelings but cannot do anything about it.

In the coming promo, we can see Anuj and Anupamaa's excitement to meet each other, but will they meet soon or will there be a leap? Only time will tell, but only one person managed to convince Anuj: Pakhi, and she has definitely earned all the brownie points from MaAn fans for being in her mom Anupamaa's favour when she needed it the most.