In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia finally regains consciousness after a major accident. Anuj opened his eyes post critical brain surgery and called Anu. He looked at his love and she on the other hand could not resist. Anu cried her heart out and fans fell in love with their beautiful moment. The scene had ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste‘ playing in the background which seemed to have the right chord among the audience. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora to Pavitra Rishta 2's Shaheer Sheikh: TV actors who replaced OG stars and got brutally trolled

Anuj saw Anupamaa and took her smile as he smiled. He held onto her saree pallu and that one single moment left fans awestruck. Within no time, MaAn fans could not get enough of the scene and flooded social media with various messages. Fans were on cloud nine as Anuj came back from consciousness after the surgery. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rohit Sathia accuses Karan Mehra of infidelity, Rupali Ganguly dons Akshay Kumar's gifted saree and more

Here's how #MaAn fans reacted -

We got Ek Duje Ke Vaaste AND Tum Hi Humari Ho Manzil Ek hi episode me! ?❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/fp3b4CDSSY — ?? ?? (@Feminist_Radha) August 16, 2022

it has been sooo long since she has held his face. even today, she had to first ask the doctor’s permission to hold her husband, my heart is in pieces #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/4MHVxIklBj — ? (@malecsarcher) August 16, 2022

#MaAn today

Emotional , and only cud see the love between both what terrific actors they are #GauravKhanna n #RupaliGanguly chemistry translates as #AnujKapadia & #AnupamaaKapadia

Ek duje ke vaaste

Tum hi humari manzil ho my love #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dEdGx2xjAq — Devoleena FC????? ( Shagun/D ) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) August 16, 2022

EK DUJE KE VAASTE! Please makers give us our Anuj back. We want our strong and happy Anuj, happy MaAn. ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Wio8g6XdNq — Ashapurna.. (@Ashapurna30) August 16, 2022

Anuj????❤️.. some things will never change..Anu ka pallu is constant for him ?✨.. ek duje ke vaaste in true sense ❤️?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/1SgZizLWIS — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) August 16, 2022

What is real love? Its #MaAn

Their meeting teared me up. Noone can love #Anupamaa the way #anujkapadia does. 1. Pallu scene

2. Ek duje ke vaaste

3. Tu hi manzil my love

4. I love you. Worth watching it again. I am all teary eyed. pic.twitter.com/ESDXOYANEt — Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) August 16, 2022

One user wrote, 'We got Ek Duje Ke Vaaste AND Tum Hi Humari Ho Manzil Ek hi episode me!', while another commented saying, 'it has been sooo long since she has held his face. even today, she had to first ask the doctor’s permission to hold her husband, my heart is in pieces'. Fans are also shocked to see Vanraj completely fine with one band-aid on the forehead. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anu fumes with rage as Barkha character assassinates her; angry MaAn fans say, 'She is one lucky lady that Anuj Kapadia is in coma' [VIEW TWEETS]

Advertisement

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa, Vanraj will confront Anu about the horrible accident and why he took Anuj to the cliff with him. As Barkha, Adhik and others have accused Vanraj of pushing Anuj off the cliff in the moment of anger. Anu also wants Vanraj to clarify and narrate the truth about the incident.

Talking about Anupamaa episode, Barkha takes full advantage of Anuj's situation and instigates Vanraj. Barkha calls Anu character less in front of everyone. What will happen next?