Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia is shattered after her adopted daughter Choti Anu decides to leave with her real mom Maya, and one can definitely relate to his pain. His fans are concerned about his loss, but they are strongly slamming him for blaming Anupamaa for everything. In the latest promo of the show, fans witness that Anu and Anuj are deeply saddened by Choti Anu's exit from the Kapadia house, and they are not in a good emotional state. While Anu holds herself up and asks Anuj to take some rest, to which his losses his calm over her and almost blames her for everything, he even alleges that she is not in pain like him as she has all her kids intact with her and only he has lost his daughter. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj goes berserk after losing Choti; tells Anupama, 'Dum ghut ta hai tumhare saath iss ghar mein' leaving MaAn fans heartbroken [Watch]

They just pulled an Abhimanyu with Anuj too. 2 points for creativity & innovation ?? This is what he waited for 26years #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/xf7MfoLbHd — ?Krutt? (@kruttika0707) March 15, 2023

Dum gut tha tumhare sath??

What the hell???

She too is going thru pain of losing her daughter... This promo reminded me of before divorce days where she had panick attack and cried before devika Why it is to be #Anupamaa always?? pic.twitter.com/7upu9czllR — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 15, 2023

This obnoxious behavior of Anuj is getting massively slammed by the netizens, and they are wondering, "Where did her 26 years of love go?" And they are calling him a typical man and saying that men will always be men after Anuj's total 360-degree turn. Anupamaa too is heartbroken with this sudden change of attitude by Anuj, is this the end of MaAn? Well, it's high time Anu takes a stand for himself and stops being this victim every time. It's okay to not be this idol woman; one needs to protect one's self-respect and mental health. Man and MaAn's relationship is becoming more toxic with each passing day. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj's relationship ruined forever? Maya successfully creates a rift