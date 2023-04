How can it be possible that Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) will stay away from his Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)? The reunion is going to happen very soon, and Mr. Kapadia has made this announcement in the new promo of the show. Fans are thrilled, and they cannot wait for the moment. While Pakhi meets Anuj and narrates him the story of her mom’s side, he is mighty impressed with how she tells her daughter to behave with his buddy as she understands his pain right now. Anuj is very much convinced that he did wrong with Anu and now wants to get back to his ladylove, and we cannot wait for this epic reunion. What grabbed fans attention was the message he sent of his comeback via Vanraj Shah, and they were extremely happy with the way he put him in his way. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly and others dazzle on the red carpet [View Pics]

Do you know how it feels when Dil Toots??

Vannu ke dukh ka kuch to socho??#Anupamaa • #MaAnpic.twitter.com/0pgDn3Ex4u — ?Persisting_In_Reverie? (@ShrishtyGupta3) April 28, 2023

Highlight #2 Anu, being the mother she is.. reminding Pakhi to behave herself with Anuj ❤️ Not to trouble him, no questions.. The split screen.. with Anuj taking in every word Anu is saying.. FOR HIM.. showing him how much she loves him ?❤️ #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/CHcYlRYUj5 — Ekta (@ektajesswani) April 28, 2023

Highlight #3 Heartbeats ? #MaAn - their hearts beat for one another. Their hearts beat as ONE ❤️ He wanted to hear her further..

She did not want to speak more.. Silence spoke ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/VpBe5onrWj — Ekta (@ektajesswani) April 28, 2023

Dhuk Dhuk Ultra Pro Max...?? Was 'Tum meri Anu ke dost bane ho na' taunt to Mr. Delusional Dost? ? Anuj: I love her

Me: I love them...??❤️❤️ Manifesting my babies togetherness: Day 19#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #MaAnCultpic.twitter.com/YCuir9Z11U — Sαԋαɾα: ɬɧɛ ɱąʂơơɱ ƙıɖ? (@iamsahaara) April 28, 2023

Vanraj was living in a false hope that Anupamaa would get back to him, but obviously that was not happening even in his dreams. Anupamaa has come a long way in her journey, and she is not the one who will look behind the past. Anuj and Anu are meant to be together, and fans are eagerly waiting for this much-awaited reconciliation.