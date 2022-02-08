Anupamaa: Anuj sweetly calls Anu 'Pagli' in latest video; Malvika has a complain with MaAn – watch

and 's chemistry in Anupamaa is loved by all. The actress plays the lead role of Anupamaa while Gaurav Khanna is the Mr Anuj Kapadia in the show. Their love angle is keeping the fans hooked to the show. Well, not just the on-screen chemistry, Anuj and Anu are keeping the fans entertained with their off-screen bond too. Both of them are a PRO when it comes to making reels and often we see them grooving on some trending song and sharing the video on social media. Their latest video too has left MaAn fans excited but Aneri Vajani has a complain. Also Read - Anupamaa: As Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna becomes broke, #MaAn fans come up with ideas on how he will move forward — read funny tweets

Aneri Vajani plays the role of Malvika, Anuj's sister in the show. In the video shared by Gaurav Khanna, we see them dancing to the song 'Chod Do Aanchal'. As the lyrics go, Anuj calls Anu 'Pagle' while she reciprocates by calling him 'pagle'. He shared the video with the caption, "Since she was wearing a black n white saree she wanted to do a reel on her fav black n white number.. who can say no to #anupamaa." Aneri dropped a comment and stated that she is waiting for them for shoot while they are busy making videos. She wrote, "Main yahan tum dono ka wait kar rahi hu! Aur tum dono pagle pagle karne main lage ho! @rupaliganguly @gauravkhannaofficial Kal se khana bandh." Lol! Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu in disbelief with Anuj's decision; gives a STERN warning to Malvika against Vanraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Currently, the storyline of Anupamaa is that Anuj had transferred all his wealth and business to sister Malvika. He is now bankrupt and is staying with Anupamaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash names favourite serpent from past, Rupali Ganguly mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise and more