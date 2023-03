Anupamaa is back to square one in her life. She has once again landed from where she left off. But this time, it’s not Vanraj but Anuj. Anuj, who is totally devastated by her foster daughter Choti Anu’s separation, has been behaving extremely bizarrely and is turning into the typical husband material that Vanraj was and is, like anybody else. He is not the Samar Anuj who waited for 26 years to get married to Anupamaa, whom he is happily ready to leave as he cannot survive his stay with her as there is no love in his heart for her. Anuj has finally asked for a separation from Anupama, and it’s the most shattering moment in Anupama’s life, and she is once again back to being helpless. Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa: Top TV shows second male leads who completely stole the show

Anuj, who is being extremely unreasonable with Anupamaa and is blaming her and only her for her daughter leaving him, is getting massively slammed by the viewers for his sudden change of attitude. We wonder why Maters is keen on showing MaAn’s separation, as this track is being highly criticized and the fans are extremely unhappy with where Anu and Anuj’s relationship is heading.

Watch the video of Anuj demanding divorce from Anupamaa.