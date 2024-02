Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been the most loved show ever since it began. The story started with Anupamaa's life as a simple housewife who only got betrayed by her husband. Later, Anupamaa finally got the love of her life, Anuj and we saw a beautiful love story starting. However, post the recent leap, we saw Anuj and Anupamaa separating. Anupamaa decided to leave Anuj after he accused her of not giving time and attention to him and Choti Anu. Now, both Anuj and Anupamaa are in the USA. Anupamaa works at a restaurant while Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aadhya gets shocked to see Anupamaa in America and decides to keep her away from Anuj. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey on fans still shipping Vanraj and Anu, 'People miss seeing them together' [Exclusive]

Anuj is engaged to Shruti and now Aadhya wants them to get married soon as she wants Anupamaa to stay away. However, we also saw the entry of Yashdeep who is the owner of the restaurant where Anupamaa works. He has started liking Anupamaa now. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Yashdeep warns Anuj to stay away from Anu; Toshu again finds fault in his mother

Trending Now

Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic dream sequence

But now, Anuj and Anupamaa have met each other and are going through emotional turmoil after the meeting. Anuj is happy and wants her back but Aadhya tells him that he will lose his daughter if he brings Anupamaa back. Anuj gets all the memories of his and Anupamaa's love story.

In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Anuj dreaming of his happily ever after with Anupamaa and thinks of how they had planned their romantic vacation in America. We see a dance sequence happening of Anuj and Anupamaa. They were seen roaming on the streets and doing on drives. It was a treat to see them together after a long time.

This scene made fans wish for Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion soon. They want such beautiful scenes to happen more often as they do not want to see the separation track anymore.

Fans praise Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry

One of the users wrote, "Mrs. & Mr. Kapadia on their 2nd honeymoon in US & Mr. plan a date Inke aage koi logic nahi..lollipop hi sahi My hot babies Haaye uff uff uff hii tha ye to Chemistry sweater to gaya Them & nothing else #MaAnTogetherForever #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn"

Mrs. & Mr. Kapadia on their 2nd honeymoon in US & Mr. plan a date??? Inke aage koi logic nahi..lollipop hi sahi?

My hot babies?? Haaye uff uff uff hii tha ye to??

Chemistry ?

sweater to gaya?

Them & nothing else❤#MaAnTogetherForever ❤#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/kqyQZJLuUN — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) February 1, 2024

Another user wrote, "THIS MOMENT NEED A DIFFERENT POST ALTOGETHER @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna Aap log bacche ki jaan lenge kya kya tha ye..my heart skipped a bit. Next level uff uff uff tha ye to. THIS IS CHEMISTRY #MaAnTogetherForever #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn"

THIS MOMENT NEED A DIFFERENT POST ALTOGETHER ?????❤@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna

Aap log bacche ki jaan lenge kya??

kya tha ye..my heart skipped a bit?????

Next level uff uff uff tha ye to??

THIS IS CHEMISTRY??#MaAnTogetherForever ❤#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/t9R1T49J1m — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) February 1, 2024

This was beautifully shoot ❤️ Serusly kudos to entire team who put so much Efforts to Give Film City effects and feel of #America.. Team efforts duly deserves the appreciation.??#Anupamaa @TheRupali pic.twitter.com/KFH1HqVRkH — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 1, 2024

Haaaayee ❤? I'm just stuck here !!! The way he gestures with his hands as " come baby " & how gracefully she sits in his lap & clingies on him ? Uffff Put #MaAn in one frame & their babying each other will never stop ???#Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/EZDhqL74Fm — Sassymiraa (@Mirasbubble) February 1, 2024

~?????? ?? ???? ???? ✨? Anu had no idea where they were headed, as Anuj had kept their destination a surprise amidst busy wedding rituals. Anuj, with everything planned, #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #Anujkapadiapic.twitter.com/XDSCLt5pfw — ℙ?????_ℍ?????????‍♀️ (@ShrishtyGupta3) February 1, 2024

Hot as hell

Cold as snow

A steamy winter night

That no one know... ??? Mr and Mrs Kapadia in my Delulu land...? Shhhh... ?#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #MaAn #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/NsEsMj4ClW — Edits_by_Avani♥️ (@ravalavi) February 1, 2024

Some good things Anuj learnt from Maya's dream... One of my favourite poses of #MaAn

?? Fire couple ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/6s8e2JxnfM — Roz-e????? (@1989_roz) February 1, 2024

Somebody with lots of money to spare please cast #GauravKhanna and #RupaliGanguly in a new show where everyday they just dance and romance to a new song ?????????

I am not interested in any story ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/znHCZB6XvI — KanShubs (@KanShubs) February 1, 2024

#MaAn Delulu bubble : Newly wed " Mr.& Mrs.Kapadia " celebrating their first day of honeymoon in New York under the rain & snow !! ❄? Aapke pyaar mein ft. @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna ??#Anupamaa • #Anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/o2ZdL0QUbg — Sassymiraa (@Mirasbubble) February 1, 2024

Well, we too hope Anuj and Anupamaa come closer soon!

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.