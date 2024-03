Anupamaa spoiler alert: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show is gearing up for a high-voltage drama. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anu reuniting with Baa and Vanraj at Kinjal and Toshu's house in America. Vanraj has an ulterior motive to come to America. Baa is just on a trip. Now, apart from his ulterior motive, it seems Vanraj is going to try and ruffle some feathers between Anuj and Anupamaa. However, Anuj is too smart for Vanraj.

Anupamaa upcoming twists: Vanraj accuses Anuj of trying to get back at Anu via Toshu

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) come face-to-face with each other at the event. Vanraj will accuse Anuj of seeking revenge on Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and using his son, Toshu as a pawn in his plan. Anuj, unfazed by Vanraj's behaviour, taunts him saying he has not changed a bit in the last 5 years. He calls him badtameez. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Anu get married to Yashdeep in the Rajan Shahi show? Vaquar Shaikh REACTS [Exclusive]

Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj savagely shuts down Vanraj with 'Tumhe Kya?'

Vanraj tells Anuj that people help others after so many years only in two cases, either they want revenge or they are still in love. He asks Anuj to move on with his new fiance, Shruti. Anuj strongly slams Vanraj asking him whether he hates Anu or loves her, whether he speaks to her or not, he has no right to be involved in his and Anu's matter. In Anupamaa's style but with extra savagery, Anuj asks Vanraj, "Tumhe Kya?" Also Read - Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi talks about the impact of Rupali Ganguly starrer on society; considers THIS person as his lucky mascot

Netizens hail Anuj's Tumhe kya over Anupamaa's Aapko kya; check reactions

Netizens love Anuj's tashan in front of Vanraj. The latter has always irked them because of his egoistical nature. To see Anuj savagely clapping back in Anu's style, yet adding his own flavour has been a treat for the online viewers. Here's how they have reacted to the upcoming episode:

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Toshu stealing one of the most expensive jewellery from the showcase event handled by Anuj's company. Thugs he owes money to will come to the event and threaten him. To get out, Toshu will steal the necklace and keep it in Anu's bag. Police will come up to arrest the culprit, Anu's bag will be searched and she will be arrested. But Anu will be bailed and she will leave Toshu to rot in jail.