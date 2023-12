Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa began in 2020. The show has on the top of the TRP charts since then. Recently, it has slipped down post Samar's death track and hence the makers introduced a big leap in the show. Anupamaa has shifted to America for work but she faces many issues as she loses her passport, documents and money. However, she gets work at a restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. However, ever since the leap started, fans have been waiting to know more about the Kapadia family. The Shah family was shown with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being super rich now. But fans were waiting for the Kapadias. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj learns Anu is Joshi Ben; Choti Anu aka Aadhya has an emotional meltdown after seeing her mother

Especially Malti Devi and Barkha. Apara Mehta plays Malti Devi who is a famous classical dancer and is the biological mother of Anuj. She hated Anupamaa and wanted to remove her from their life. However, Malti Devi has been away from the show for a long time now. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Apara Mehta on working with Rajan Shahi

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Apara Mehta spoke about working for Anupamaa with Rajan Shahi. She said that she has a very old and long association with Rajan Shahi. Apara Mehta was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's story. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh all set to enter as wild card contestant; says 'There is tremendous pressure'

She said that her mother had told her that after Kyunkii SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, if there is one show that she should definitely be a part of, it has to be Anupamaa.

Apara Mehta praises Rupali Ganguly

She added, "Rupali Ganguly has done of fabulous job and the show is well written. I used to watch the show on and off. Four to five months after my mom passed away, I was offered Anupamaa." She further mentioned that it was a two months cameo for Anupamaa but now the character has been extended.

She went on to heap praises on Rupali and said that she is refined actor and very experienced. She also said that Rupali is highly skilled and she is a fan of her. She then spoke about her character in Anupamaa. She said she is a soft person but the character she has played have been strong.

She added that Guru Maa was fine but when it came to Malti Devi, it was a strong negative role and she really had to work hard for it.

Currently, Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah have entered Anupamaa post leap.