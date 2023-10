Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is the most popular show right now. It has been more than two years since the show began but it has held its top position on the TRP charts. The show is currently the talk of the town because of its shocking promos. In the promos, we saw Samar will die leaving Anupamaa shattered. However, what shocked the audience was Vanraj blaming Anuj for the death. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

In another promo, we saw Anupamaa distancing herself from Anuj because she remembers her son’s dead body. Well, fans are clearly disappointed with the news of Anupamaa and Anuj separating. However, a few days ago we saw Malti Devi’s track in the show. Malti Devi who entered Anupamaa’s life as her guru turned out to be Anuj’s real mother. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is completely shattered, will she make Sonu regret?

Apara Mehta played the role of Malti Devi in the show. Apara Mehta has been a part of many iconic shows and she has done some amazing characters on-screen. We all love her as Savita from Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is one of the most talented actresses and is currently doing Gujarati theatre. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 7 upcoming twists: Anupamaa and Samar's last conversation, Anuj gets attacked by goons and more

Apara Mehta reveals how she got the role of Malti Devi

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Apara Mehta spoke about how she got the role of Malti Devi and why she took up Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. She shared that she was speechless when she got Anupamaa. She explained that her mother passed away last year and she was fine one day before her death and was watching Anupamaa.

Her mother watch Anupamaa since the first day and told her that this is the kind of show she should be doing. Apara Mehta also revealed that her mother praised the show and Rupali as Anupamaa. Her mother was a professional actor and hence knew the kind of performance Rupali and others are giving in the show.

Apara's mother was a fan of Rajan Shahi shows

Apara shared that her mother watch all of Rajan Shahi’s shows and wanted me to do such kind of work. She got a call from the casting director of Anupamaa when she was doing her Gujarati play. The casting director told her that Rajan Shahi wants her to do Anupamaa.

She added that she decided to do the show since her mother also wanted her to take up Anupamaa.