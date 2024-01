Apara Mehta essayed the role of Anuj Kapadia's mother in the popular TV show Anupamaa. The actress played Gaurav Khanna's mom in the Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show, produced by Rajan Shahi of Director's Kut Productions. Apara Mehta entered the show as Guru Maa, who taught dance to Anupamaa. She had a similar fate unlike Anupamaa but chose career over family, unlike Anupamaa. After getting back her son Anuj, Malti Devi turned against Anupamaa. Apara Mehta has addressed the audience's reaction to the changes in her character...

Apara Mehta talks about the audience's reaction after Malti Devi turned negative in Anupamaa

In conversation with TellyChakkar, the noted actress talked about how the audience loves the drama but hates the negative characters. Apara Mehta wonders and finds it questionable that the audience takes the drama in the serial so seriously. As an artist, Apara says they perform the role to the best of their abilities. She does credit the audience for giving them fame but people don't get the smallest of things. She says that people need to understand that daily soaps are meant to be watched as a medium of entertainment.

Apara Mehta shares negative reactions after Malti Devi turned negative

Apara Mehta reveals she was never on social media. But she joined after she joined Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa as Guru Maa or Malti Devi. At first, fans showered her with loads of love. However, as Malti Devi turned negative, people turned nasty and abusive. She got a personal attack for the character she has been essaying. "What bothers me is that people do not understand the difference between reel and real. I receive good feedback 95 percent of the time but it is the other five percent who need to understand that I am playing a character in the show and that is not how I am in reel life," Apara says.

Meanwhile, recently, Chandhini Bhagwanani entered the show as Pakhi. She has replaced Muskan who was not ready to play a mother right now, hence, she quit. Sukirti Kandpal has joined the show as Shruti. She plays Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's new love interest. Aura Bhatnagar has entered the show as a grown-up Choti.