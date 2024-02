Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly the most successful actor of television in current times. With her impeccable acting skills, she has managed to win audience hearts. However, for the past few days, more than her character, she has been constantly in the news for being at loggerheads with co-star Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj in the same show. While neither Gaurav nor Rupali have commented on their current equation, gossip mongers suggest that all is certainly not well between both the actors. For those unaware, this is not the first time that the actress has been in the news for her not-so-friendly terms with fellow co-stars. Earlier too, Rupali has been speculated to be at loggerheads with the following co-stars from Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Amid cold war rumours between Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna; Yashdeep aka Vaqaur Shaikh drops a video with Anu; fans react

Paras Kalnawat on his troubled equation with Rupali Ganguly

Back in the year 2022, Paras Kalnawat, who essayed the role of Anupamaa's most loved child Samar, exited the show. The makers first issued a statement where it was mentioned that the production house terminated Paras Kalnawat's contract as he signed another television show without the consent of the makers. Paras then hit back and stated that he did inform the makers about bagging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; however, the real reason for which he was removed was because of politics on the sets.

Paras initially shared a great bond with Rupali and would often address her as his real-life mother. However, after a year, Paras, who often used to post pictures and videos with Rupali on his social media, stopped doing the same. Even after his exit, Paras openly stated that Rupali never called or texted him. Paras, in one of his interviews, also revealed that Rupali is like a 'Tikhi Lal Mirch'.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey not on talking terms?

In the year 2021, speculations were rife that all is not well between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. There were reports that the actors were at loggerheads. In fact, it was stated back then how two groups have been formed on the set, one which includes Rupali and the other one which includes Sudhanshu. However, both Rupali and Sudhanshu are now on good terms as last year Rupali attended Sudhanshu's family function along with her husband Ashwin.

It would be interesting to see when Gaurav and Rupali would react to the ongoing speculations about their equation being kaput.