Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri reveals why he left the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is the top-rated show on television now. The show is ruling the TRP charts since it began. However, two weeks back the show had slipped to second place but now is back on the top. Recently, Apurv Agnihotri had entered the show as Dr. Advait Khanna. He played an important role in Anupamaa and Vanraj's life. Post one month of shoot Apurv Agnihotri left the show leaving his fans disappointed. In an interview with ETimes, he revealed why he suddenly left the show. He said that it was not suddenly for him and that he was well aware of his track. He said that the show was undergoing many changes due to the COVID situation, but he has no complaints. He also said he had been told that it was a finite track.

He said that he hasn't quit the show but already knew about his last day of the shoot. "I agree that my portion was going very well, but I guess they're shifting back to the main story. I had a great time shooting for it and that's what matters. I was even told about my last day in advance. So, putting it correctly, I haven't quit the show. Rajan Shahi (producer) had planned my presence for a short stint only and that's over for now," he said. Apurv also revealed that the team has kept an open end to his track and maybe he will be back. He added that he was on a call with Rajan Shahi and was told that the response of his appearance on the show has been amazing.

Anupamaa is Apurv Agnihotri's third project with Rajan Shahi after Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Bidaai. Well, fans surely want Apurv back on the show as Dr. Advait was an interesting character.