The TV show Anupamaa has brought a lot of name and fame to all the cast members. From Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey to Gaurav Khanna - all the members of Anupamaa family have become a household name. One of the most important members of the show is Bapuji. Arvind Vaidya plays the role of Anupamaa's father-in-law whom fans know as Bapuji. Well, he is her ex father-in-law as Anu took divorce from Vanraj. But Anupamaa is still connected with the Shah parivaar, and Bapuji shares a great father-daughter bond with her. However, latest report suggests that Arvind Vaidya won't be shooting for the show. Fret not fans as it is only for 10 days that he won't be shooting for it.

Arvind Vaidya will not be shooting for Anupamaa for a few days due to health reasons

As per a report in TellyChakkar, Arvind Vaidya has undergone treatment to place a pacemaker. Thus, he has been adviced complete rest and avoid shooting. To the news portal, he revealed that he will be resting and will resuming shooting only after 10 days. Arvind Vaidya was quoted saying, "The doctors told me that if I want to shoot for another 25 years I will have to get a pace-maker. I say yes, please go ahead. I will not be shooting for some days now." Well, we wish him a speedy recovery. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu and Choti Anu aka Aadhya to have a face off; Anuj Kapadia will once again have to choose between the two

What is happening post leap in Anupamaa

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has witnessed a leap of five years. A lot has changed and the storyline of the show has taken a drastic turn. Anu and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna are now divorced. They are living separately and Chhoti Anu is with Anuj. Anupamaa has moved to America to have a new beginning. However, her journey begins with struggle as her luggage gets stolen. Somehow she manages to get work at a restaurant. Meanwhile, Anuj is a big businessman. A girl named Shruti has entered his life who is helping him to take care of his daughter. Fans are hoping that Anuj and Anupamaa will soon come face-to-face but there are some fans who want these two to lead their individual lives without any problems.

