Anupamaa fans do not seem to be very happy with the increased focus on Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Malvika (Aneri Vajani) love track. They are missing moments between Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). And the manner in which the whole business has gone from Anuj to Vanraj has also not impressed people. They feel that the writers have lost the sense of logic which made the serial stand out in the first place. However, as ITV fans they have come up with fun ideas on what Anuj Kapadia could do now that he has no business left.

One thing that has upset fans is how Anuj Kapadia gave up the business without a fight. Sadly, the character of Malvika (Aneri Vajani) is not being liked much by fans. As per spoilers, the relationship of Vanraj and Malvika will end in some time. Fans have suggested that Anuj Kapadia can help Anu run her dance academy but there has been no word on the institute since Diwali. Take a look at some of the reactions and ideas of fans...

I like hitting him with the belan part.. ???

And then he realising the confession

It will definitely drive some sense back ITV logic

One head injury is always cured by another head injury?? So ye wala perfect hai#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) February 8, 2022

What if other investors withdraw their money n create distance after knowing Anuj Kapadia has stepped down as the owner. The shares of the company will eventually fall. Mukku is mentally ill not the shareholders n investors. Mukku has no credibility in market.#Anupamaa — Gayatri_Situ (@GayatriSitu) February 8, 2022

Anyone would like to join me to say LOUD N CLEAR.. SAME jaise Mukku ne Christmas k din kaha tha mere bhai ka haqq tha... Hai and hamesha rahega... Waise hi.... Yeh KAPADIA EMPIRE #MaAn ka tha MaAn ka hai aur hamesha rahega.... #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/FPxxZf54H6 — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) February 8, 2022

I was disappointed with Anuj that he had disconnected MuKu's call during Baa Bapuji's annivsry celebrations after knowing that she was away from him for 10yrs, but Anuj's decision of giving up today is total let down inspite of knowing Muku's vulnerable state.#Anupamaa — Dribbles (@soothinglove123) February 8, 2022

It's not just about the money

It's about giving up without a fight

Especially when you know what v intentions are Ur sis is in a damaged fragile state

I wish he could put forth a proper fight#Anupamaa is with him,but his battles he has to face, can't quit#MaAn #AnujKapadia — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) February 8, 2022

Infact he can manage dance acdemy with Samar ndrun cafe with Anupama n Bapuji. Anuj can even create amicable bond with Anupama's kids especially Pakhi. I'm sure the girl will realize Anuj is the kind of father she never knew she needed. Not bad options @pallavitari#Anupamaa — Gayatri_Situ (@GayatriSitu) February 8, 2022

Anupamaa has enjoyed good viewership right from the start. People have loved the performances of the whole cast. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa is also one of the highest paid actresses as of now!