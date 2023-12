Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has been in the news and now it has taken a big leap. Yes, Anupamaa is now in America. She was staying all alone in her mother's house. She had disconnected from the world and was just staying in the house making her Kathiawadi cooking videos for her new YouTube channel. However, Devika made her go to America and join an Indian restaurant as a cook. However, Anupamaa reaches America just to find that the restaurant has been shut. She also loses her documents and passport and also all her money. Anupamaa shatters and has to sleep on the streets. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu and Choti Anu aka Aadhya to have a face off; Anuj Kapadia will once again have to choose between the two

However, she does find a job at another restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also in America with his daughter, Choti Anu who now has a new identity as Aadhya. Anuj and Aadhya are very close. Aurra Bhatnagar plays the role of Aadhya in the show. She spoke to Pinkvilla about her bond with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa: Child artist Aadhya Barot to enter as Pakhi’s daughter? Here’s the new twists and turns in the show

Aurra talks about her bond with Gaurav Khanna

She said that she met Gaurav Khanna during her mock shoot and before the performed the scenes, they spoke about the names they would call each other. Aurra revealed that Gaurav Khanna told her he would call her kiddo and she can call him Pops. She added that they already bonded on the first day of meeting which reflects on screen as well. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy reacts to being called second Anu; says 'The pressure is too high'

Trending Now

Aurra reveals she was star-struck meeting Rupali Ganguly

She further spoke about Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. She said when she first met Rupali Ganguly, she stood still and was starstruck for a while. Aurra recalled watching Rupali Ganguly from her previous set which was just opposite to Anupamaa set.

She said she used to adore Rupali Ganguly since then. Aurra added, "After a while, I went to her and told her that I was playing Aadhya. She instantly gave a nice reaction and met me warmly." She further spoke about her experience shooting for Anupamaa.

Aurra on shooting for Anupamaa

She said that when she was offered the role of Aadhya, she was quite excited and was looking forward to it as she hasn't played a character like that before. She shared that Aadhya is very fun-loving and goofy and also emotional.

"On the sets of Anupamaa, work doesn't seem like work. It's so liberating and positive that you don't feel like you're working for long hours, "Aurra added.

Talking about the story, Anuj and Aadhya also have Shruti in their life. Sukirti Kandpal plays the role of Shruti. Earlier, it was being reported that Ayesha Singh and Sana Makbul are also considered for this role.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others. Muskan Bamne recently announced that she is quitting the show.