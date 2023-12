Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. The TV show has always been on the top of TRP charts but now has lost the spot. The reason for the low TRPs has been Samar's death track that was shown. Now, the makers have planned a big leap in the show to bring back the amazing TRPs it had earlier. The promo of the show has released and we finally see Anupamaa going to America for work. She reaches America with the help of Devika who gives her America's work permit. Anupamaa will have to face many difficulties as her luggage gets stolen in the country. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi to replace Anuj Kapadia in Anu's life?

Anupamaa's new life

However, she ends up working at a restaurant as a waitress. The leap in the show has started and we already see Anupamaa has started her own YouTube channel where she shows different styles of cooking Kathiawadi food. Anuj is also in the USA and he is living with his Choti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu-Anuj divorce, Dimpy and Kavya blessed with boy and girl – check out MAJOR post leap updates

Vanraj has become a rich man and behaves like the head of the Shah house. Dimpy has given birth to a baby boy and Kavya is a mother to a girl. Dimpy has become like Anupamaa who has to face the dominance of the Shahs. We saw Trishaan Shah entering the show as Dimpy's son. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Katha Ankahee, Anupamaa and more most viral Hindi TV shows

New entries in Anupamaa

As per reports, Aura Bhatnagar has been approached to play Choti Anu and we might also see Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati has also been approached for the show. However, it is not clear what role she will play. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Sachin Tyagi has also been a part of Anupamaa. He meets Anupamaa in the flight.

Anuj has a new woman in his life?

Now, as per reports, we will see that Anuj has also started a new life in America. As per reports in TellyChakkar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached to play Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's love interest post leap.

Apart from her, Sukirti Kandpal and Sana Makbul have also been approached to play Anuj's love interest. Yes, we will get to see Anuj's new life away from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others.