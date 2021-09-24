Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts while Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is doing well given that it comes on Sony TV. Here is a lowdown of the spoilers of tonight's episode. Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa-Anuj's chemistry gets record-breaking numbers, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to impress

Anupamaa

Anupamaa agrees to go on the business trip with Anuj Kapadia. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tells Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) that no one imagined that Anu (Rupali Ganguly) who was a simple homemaker would travel in a flight for a business trip. Anupamaa tells Bapuji and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) that since childhood she dreamt of watching the ocean and taking a flight. Baa asks her how can she trust a stranger and travel with him. Anupamaa says she will break someone's hand if he touches her without her permission.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Devi will want to reveal a secret but Sai (Ayesha Singh) stops her. She says it is only between sister-in-law's. Virat (Neil Bhatt) sees this and wonders what is happening. We saw a drama of how Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) complains that Sai does not like her food.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie finally finds some evidence in Aditya's camera. Earlier, a fight broke out between Dev and Malini as the former wants to save Imlie. Malini says Imlie will soon be out of the Tripathi household.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Daadi's bangles have gone missing. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) feels Sheela could have stolen them. He tries to keep the matter away from Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Manish. But Manish (Sachin Tyagi) comes to know about it. He tells Kartik that though they worry for Sirat they cannot hide the fact that her mom is a thief.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the coming episode, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) will come to know that Priya's (Disha Parmar) marriage with him is out of compulsion. Maami records the chat between Meera and Neeraj.